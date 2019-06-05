Menu

Video: England fans charged by Portuguese police ahead of Nations League Semi-Final

Some England fans were charged by Portuguese police this evening after they decided to throw bottles towards them, England face the Netherlands tomorrow night.

The behaviour of some of these England fans was so disrespectful that the Portuguese locals even cheered the police forces as they began to charge the set of supporters that were hurling bottles towards them.

Footage of the incident was captured by Sean Ingle, a chief Sports reporter for The Guardian:

Ingle later provided some updates on the incident, here’s the injury that one England fan was left with after being struck by an officer’s baton:

Some fans were also arrested for their part in causing the chaos:

One England fan that Ingle spoke to revealed that the fans ‘deserved it’ after their behaviour:

Unfortunately for the majority of Three Lions fans, this kind of behaviour from some fans can ruin their trips abroad to see our beloved team in action.

