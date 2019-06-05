Some England fans were charged by Portuguese police this evening after they decided to throw bottles towards them, England face the Netherlands tomorrow night.

The behaviour of some of these England fans was so disrespectful that the Portuguese locals even cheered the police forces as they began to charge the set of supporters that were hurling bottles towards them.

Footage of the incident was captured by Sean Ingle, a chief Sports reporter for The Guardian:

Kicking off at Fan Zone after England fans throw bottles at police and police respond by charging at England fans … police cheered on by locals pic.twitter.com/yTGnqAiB3d — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) June 5, 2019

Ingle later provided some updates on the incident, here’s the injury that one England fan was left with after being struck by an officer’s baton:

Just spoke to an England fan, who didn’t want to named, who said he caught up in the police baton charge and ended up with this. ‘It’s going to be sore in the morning, he said. pic.twitter.com/4qnj5rOQRH — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) June 5, 2019

Some fans were also arrested for their part in causing the chaos:

Spoke to workers at a local ice cream shop, who said she saw England fans being arrested and taken away by Portuguese police. No idea of numbers … — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) June 5, 2019

One England fan that Ingle spoke to revealed that the fans ‘deserved it’ after their behaviour:

Just spoken to one English fan from Hereford – "you can't blame the police was whacking us … we deserve it sometimes." Says he is going to be in the away end tomorrow. — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) June 5, 2019

Unfortunately for the majority of Three Lions fans, this kind of behaviour from some fans can ruin their trips abroad to see our beloved team in action.