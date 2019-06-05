Use of VAR in tonight’s Nations League semi-final saw Switzerland awarded a penalty at the same time that they’d just conceded one, what a turn of events.

In the 55th minute of the tie Portugal were awarded a penalty after Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was brought down in the box, however, at the same time VAR was being consulted for an earlier incident that saw Swiss star Haris Seferovic brought down in the box.

As Seferovic was brought down before Silva, the referee had no option but to award the penalty to Switzerland.

Left-back Ricardo Rodriguez stepped up and tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

Check out Rodriguez’s equaliser from the spot:

This could lead to a dramatic ending to the game, a place in the Nations League final is up for the grabs.