Tottenham have been linked with a swoop for Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso this summer, and a photo with a current Spurs star has got some talking.

As noted by Sky Sports this week, it has been claimed that the Argentine playmaker is keen on a move to Spurs with talks continuing between the two clubs.

It won’t be cheap though, as it’s suggested that Betis will demand a transfer fee as close to his £88m release clause as possible.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if a deal can be done, with the 23-year-old impressing this past season with 16 goals and six assists in 46 appearances.

As seen in the tweets below though, some fans think Tottenham ace and fellow Argentine international Juan Foyth could be doing them a favour by trying to have a word with Lo Celso about a move to north London this summer.

The pair are preparing for the Copa America with Argentina, and so it remains to be seen if they’ll also be club teammates next season too.

These fans certainly hope so, especially with ongoing speculation linking Christian Eriksen with an exit, as per BBC Sport, and so a creative replacement may well be needed.

Foyth with Lo Celso for Argentina ?? pic.twitter.com/KcqcbJhJoQ — Adam Houckham (@adman1981) June 5, 2019