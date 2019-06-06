With his contract at Liverpool set to expire at the end of the month, Clinton Morrison believes Arsenal or Crystal Palace should move for Daniel Sturridge.

As noted on Liverpool’s official site, both Sturridge and Alberto Moreno are set to leave Anfield this summer on free transfers, and so speculation is rife over their respective futures.

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer boost: Highly-rated Argentine midfielder flattered by links to Emirates Stadium

Injuries have plagued Sturridge throughout his time at Liverpool, but ultimately when fit and confident, the England international is undoubtedly a top player, as evidenced in his most prolific campaign in a Liverpool shirt with 24 goals in 33 games in 2013/14.

Morrison has shared his opinion on the striker, and believes that a move to his former club Palace would suit all parties concerned as they would benefit from adding a quality forward to the squad, while Sturridge will have a better chance of regular first-team football.

However, he also mentioned Arsenal as a possible destination, along with Leicester City which would set up a reunion with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.

“What he’s got to realise is that at Tottenham Kane will always play,” he told talkSPORT. “For me, I think he’d be a great addition for most Premier League teams outside top three or four.

“Maybe not for Liverpool or Manchester City, but he could go to a team like Arsenal.

“I would love my old club Crystal Palace to get him and Leicester could be a good shout – he and Brendan Rodgers work well together.

“He’ll want to go to a club where he’s playing week-in week-out, someone like Crystal Palace.”

Morrison’s theory is slightly flawed in that if Sturridge would struggle behind Kane at Spurs, then he’d have to compete with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal, which would present the same problem and even more competition.

In contrast, with Michy Batshuayi’s loan spell ending at Palace, a move to Selhurst Park could make sense, and so time will tell if that’s an option put on the table for Sturridge this summer.