(Photo) Mesut Ozil poses with wife-to-be as Arsenal star reveals classy gesture ahead of wedding day

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil may have had a pretty poor season on the pitch, but he’s shown himself to be a class act off it with this remarkable gesture.

See the German’s tweet below as he poses with his wife-to-be ahead of their wedding day to announce he wants to pay for surgical operations for 1000 children.

Ozil provides a link in the tweet so others can help with donations towards this ambitious and generous goal from the former Real Madrid man.

Whatever team you support and however you feel about Ozil’s efforts on the pitch, there’s no doubting he has his heart in the right place and that he could have such a big impact on so many lives with this project.