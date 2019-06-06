Aston Villa set to land second summer signing with £8m deal for key loanee

Aston Villa are reportedly set to complete the signing of winger Anwar El Ghazi after a successful loan stint with the club.

The 24-year-old joined the club last summer, and went on to score six goals and provide assists in 36 appearances for Dean Smith’s side.

He also scored a crucial goal in the Championship playoff final against Derby County last week, and it appears as though he’s now set to sign a long-term deal with the club.

According to The Guardian, Villa will exercise an option in his loan agreement to sign him for £8m on a permanent basis, adding him to the squad for the long-term future as Smith prepares them for a return to the top flight.

Jota was officially announced as their first new signing of the summer on Wednesday as he joined form rivals Birmingham City, and it appears as though El Ghazi will become the second signing with his permanent switch.

Having released nine players in their first big move of the summer to make space in the squad and increase their financial flexibility, it promises to be a crucial summer for Villa as they hope to make the right changes to build a group capable of keeping them up next year.

El Ghazi will feel he has done enough to earn an extended stay at Villa Park, but he’ll now have to prove his ability to step up another level next season and deliver, as will many of the other players that will arrive in the coming weeks and months.

For now though, Villa have added two key pieces to their attack, and time will tell who else joins them before the start of the new Premier League campaign.