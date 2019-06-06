Barcelona eye raid on Bayern Munich for key replacement if exit materialises

Barcelona could reportedly swoop for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich if Nelson Semedo leaves the Nou Camp this summer.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo earlier this week, the Portuguese ace is said to be unhappy with his role under coach Ernesto Valverde last season, and so that could result in an exit.

It’s added that Barcelona have no interest in selling him though, and so it remains to be seen if an exit materialises which in turn will leave a void that must be filled in order to ensure the Catalan giants have the quality and depth in every department to compete on multiple fronts next season.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Sport, should Semedo leave, Kimmich is being eyed by the reigning La Liga giants as a potential replacement to fill the right-back role moving forward.

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old can be prised away from the Bavarian giants though, as ultimately he continues to play a crucial role for them and has a significant part of his career still ahead of him.

The German international has made 171 appearances for the senior side since making his breakthrough in 2015, featuring 40 or more times in each of the last three campaigns.

In turn, it’s highly unlikely that Bayern will be willing to discuss a deal, although time will tell if Barcelona can make an offer which they can’t afford to ignore.

Nevertheless, it would seem unlikely, and so to avoid the transfer headache of having to find a replacement, Barca could be better off trying to convince Semedo to stay with assurances that he will feature more heavily under Valverde next season.