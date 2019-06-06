Barcelona in transfer scrap with PSG to land classy €80m target

Barcelona are now reportedly in a two-team scrap with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this summer.

The 19-year-old established himself as one of the top young players in Europe last season, leading Ajax to a domestic double and the Champions League semi-finals.

He made 55 appearances in all competitions, also scoring seven goals and providing four assists, while he will now try to lead the Netherlands to the UEFA Nations League final this week.

In turn, he has a big future ahead of him having also emerged as a classy, technically gifted centre-half capable of playing out from the back, but the latest reports suggest that two teams have emerged in the battle for his signature this summer.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via RMC Sport, Barcelona will go head-to-head with PSG over his signing, as coach Ernesto Valverde looks to bolster his defensive options.

The Spanish tactician already has Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti at his disposal, so it will be interesting to see how De Ligt fits into that group or if there will be a departure first to make room for him.

Nevertheless, it appears as though PSG are now their biggest competition, while ESPN previously suggested that Barcelona were closing in on the signing in a deal that would cost them around €80m.

Time will tell if one of the clubs mentioned will be able to prise him away from Ajax, as the Dutch giants will surely also be desperate to keep him for longer to continue to lead their charge for more trophies moving forward.

Unfortunately for them, his teammate Frenkie de Jong has already secured a move to Barcelona, as per BBC Sport, and so it remains to be seen if De Ligt will follow.