Bid submitted: Arsenal table €25m offer for Belgian star to bolster key area of Emery’s squad

Arsenal have submitted a bid for Paris Saint Germain defender Thomas Meunier, as Unai Emery aims to increase his defensive options.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his existing deal at Parc des Princes and has been touted for a summer move after falling down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian star featured in 34 matches across all competitions for PSG last season, but Dani Alves and Thilo Kehrer were given a more prominent role in the team ahead of him, as they stormed to another Ligue 1 title.

Emery is looking to bolster one key area of his Gunners squad this summer, having watched his side ship 51 Premier League goals last season, which ultimately caused them to miss out on a top-four spot.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal have tabled a €25 million offer for Meunier, who has been identified as the ideal man to come in and serve at right back while Hector Bellerin continues his recovery from injury.

Emery’s side were defensively vulnerable throughout the 2018-19 campaign and Stephan Lichtsteiner has already left the club after receiving plenty of criticism for his displays at the back.

Carl Jenkinson is also expected to leave, which means Arsenal will need to bring in some new recruits and Meunier is at the top of their list.

As per Sky Sports, the PSG ace admitted that he would be open to leaving France this week and Manchester United have also expressed an interest.

The Gunners have launched a pre-emptive strike to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Ligue 1 giants will accept the club’s opening bid.

If Meunier does arrive at the Emirates this summer he could help to shore up Emery’s defence significantly and Arsenal fans will hope that this particular deal goes through without any problems in the coming weeks.