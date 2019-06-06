Talks this weekend: Liverpool aim to hijack £71m star’s potential transfer to Manchester United

Liverpool are reportedly joining the transfer battle for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as his agent prepares to fly to London for talks this weekend.

The Portugal international has long been linked with a big move this summer, and it seems there could be a major development in the coming days.

According to Record, with translation from the Metro, Liverpool are joined by Tottenham in stepping up their interest in Fernandes, who is available for around £71million and mostly been linked with Manchester United.

The report states it is Man Utd in particular who have requested a meeting with Sporting over Fernandes, and it makes sense that he’d be a top target for them after his superb record in 2018/19.

With 28 goals and 14 assists from midfield, the 24-year-old could quite feasibly be an upgrade on Paul Pogba, never mind the other bunch of under-performing midfield players at Old Trafford.

Fernandes might not be as badly needed at Liverpool, but the Reds would surely love to beat one of their biggest rivals to such a quality player, who looks like he’d make an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Metro also note that Tottenham are joining the running as it looks increasingly like they could lose Christian Eriksen this summer, with Fernandes a similar style of player and a potentially perfect replacement.