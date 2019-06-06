Manchester City very close to beating Manchester United to €50million transfer

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, who had also been linked with Manchester United this summer.

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset claim the Portugal international is very close to finalising a €50million move to the Premier League champions, with talks having gone on for some time.

The report states that there had been talk of a City player, most likely Danilo, moving to Juventus as part of the deal, but that is now not happening.

Not so long ago, Tuttosport also claimed Man Utd were chasing Cancelo, which makes sense as the 25-year-old mostly plays right-back and would have made an ideal replacement for departing club stalwart Antonio Valencia.

However, it seems City are set to beat their arch rivals to this quality signing, which suggests Kyle Walker’s Etihad Stadium future may be in some doubt.

The England international initially impressed at City, but Pep Guardiola is a known perfectionist and could be forgiven for aiming a little higher in that department.

Cancelo has shone at Juve despite only lasting one season at the club, and looks like he’ll be a superb buy for MCFC.