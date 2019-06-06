Arsenal step up pursuit of £44million star who’s keen on Premier League transfer

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of Roma winger Cengiz Under in what would be an exciting summer move.

The Gunners look in urgent need of new attacking players to come in as upgrades on the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi, all of whom had underwhelming seasons in 2018/19.

According to Turkish Football, this could lead to Arsenal making a move for Under, who is valued at around £44million by his club and also wanted by Tottenham.

The 21-year-old winger has long been considered an exciting talent and it would no doubt be great to see him in the Premier League, with Turkish Football claiming that’s a move he’d like to make at some point.

Still, it’s not clear from the report how exactly Arsenal are stepping up their interest, or how they might afford this deal.

AFC fans will hope some player sales can help the club bring in funds for a big signing like this, which may be a necessary step if Unai Emery is to improve on a slightly disappointing first season in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Under looks ideal to add some spark to this side, and could well end up being a bargain at £44m in the long run.