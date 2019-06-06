Champions League final pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski looks incredible in stunning holiday pics, fine revealed for CL antics

After making waves with her Champions League final pitch invasion, Kinsey Wolanski is continuing to dominate headlines with her sizzling pics.

The 22-year-old has been busy posing in a red bikini while on holiday in Ibiza as she seems to be revelling in the new level of fame that she has found.

SEE MORE: (Photos) Champions League final streaker Kinsey Wolanski gains over a million Instagram followers after stunt during Liverpool-Tottenham

Wolanski was seen running onto the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano last weekend, promoting her boyfriend’s site on a skimpy outfit before she was ushered away by stewards.

As noted by The Sun, she’s been fined £13,300 for violating UEFA’s rules, although it’s noted that she has made £3m in publicity as a result of her streak while her social media pages have taken off.

Her Instagram page has since gone down again after she claimed she had been hacked, but images of her streak last Saturday will certainly be going nowhere in a hurry.

The “Vitaly Uncensored” pitch invader at the just ended UEFA Champions League final match between Tottenham vs Liverpool, Kinsey Wolanski’s Instagram page has shot from 348k to 654k within an hour… boys will always be boys? #trenditgh#TrenditSport pic.twitter.com/9XBPzPkzSS — Trendit Online (@TrenditGh) June 1, 2019

The #UCLfinal man of the match is Kinsey Wolanski! ??? pic.twitter.com/IXNvRWzCOj — Ilham Paduma ? (@ilhampaduma) June 1, 2019