Chelsea and Man City stars eyed by Juventus as they plan defensive reshuffle

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea ace Emerson Palmieri and Man City’s Danilo as they plot an overhaul in the full-back positions.

The Bianconeri won an eighth consecutive Serie A title this past season, but fell short in the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

Further, with Massimiliano Allegri stepping down this summer, changes are expected from the Turin giants, with an appointment of a new coach the first task on the agenda.

However, according to Goal Italy, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, both Emerson and Danilo are said to be on their transfer radar as doubts have emerged over the futures of Joao Cancelo and Alex Sandro in Turin.

It’s added in that report that Maurizio Sarri continues to be linked with the Juventus job, and so the current Chelsea boss could take Emerson to Italy with him after establishing himself as a key figure for the Blues as the season progressed this past year.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the touted deals to materialise, but ultimately should the pair leave Chelsea and Man City respectively, then the two Premier League giants will undoubtedly need to find replacements themselves.

Although he has played a limited role under Pep Guardiola, Danilo still offers quality depth behind Kyle Walker, and so that will an issue that needs to be addressed before next season if he leaves.

The same arguably applies for Emerson as Marcos Alonso’s only real competition for a starting berth, and so time will tell if the pair are allowed to move on, with Cancelo and Sandro surely raising enough funds to go out and land their signatures from a Juventus perspective.