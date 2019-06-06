(Photo) Chelsea star gets these fans excited with Instagram post

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has appeared to hint at a role at Stamford Bridge next season as he bid farewell to loan club Aston Villa on Instagram.

The young forward has shone in his time on loan at Villa Park, helping them win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in 2018/19.

However, as the post above shows, Abraham does not seem set to return to Villa for another loan or perhaps a permanent move, while some Chelsea fans noticed comments left on the picture as well.

See below, as a couple of other CFC youngsters sound excited by this news, with Reece James posting a goat emoji (Greatest Of All Time, for those unfamiliar with internet footy slang) and Trevor Chalobah writing ‘Chelsea No9’.

Interesting post from Tammy, and the comments ? pic.twitter.com/7nsdwnIIJe — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) June 6, 2019

Big Trev’s comment ? — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) June 6, 2019

PLEASE @ChelseaFC JUST GIVE HIM A DECENT CHANCE — Jack Barden (@JackBarden08) June 6, 2019

Feels like he’s been told he has a place at Chelsea next season and he’s going nowhere!!! — Jake Hamblin (@JakeHamblin20) June 6, 2019

HE STAY — Pleb (@Kslr12) June 6, 2019

Can’t wait to see him in blue! — Gorm (@GormFloer) June 6, 2019

Chelsea could definitely do with promoting Abraham to being their first choice up front next season, with recent big-name signings like Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain failing to impress.

The Blues may also be hit with a transfer ban this summer, so would need to promote from within more anyway.

Abraham has shown what he can do out on loan and the time may now have come for his big break in the Chelsea first-team.