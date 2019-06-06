Concern for Man Utd: Euro giants tipped to launch bid to sign influential ace

Man Utd are reportedly set to face a battle to keep David de Gea this summer as Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an offer for the Spanish shot-stopper.

It comes after veteran Gianluigi Buffon confirmed he will be leaving the Ligue 1 champions this summer, as seen in his Instagram post below, and so coach Thomas Tuchel has a void to fill in his squad.

SEE MORE: Talks held: Man Utd misfit eyed by La Liga side as exit touted this summer

According to The Times, De Gea is seen as the solution by the French giants, and so it remains to be seen if an official bid is lodged to try and prise him away from Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Man Utd for several years after overcoming a tricky start to life in England, making over 350 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of trophies including a Premier League title, an FA Cup and Europa League.

De Gea has proven to be a match winner time and time again for the Red Devils, and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will undoubtedly hope to keep him at the club moving forward.

Nevertheless, with PSG primed to make their move, it remains to be seen if the Spanish international wishes to stay in Manchester or start a new challenge elsewhere.

It’s worth noting that Man Utd could be prepared for such a blow though, as Goal Italy reported last week that they’ve been in contact with agent Mino Raiola as they line up AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a possible replacement.

It’s added that the Italian could cost around €60m, and so it remains to be seen if that could be covered by De Gea’s fee, with an exit seemingly a real threat this summer.