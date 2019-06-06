Concern for Man Utd: Euro giants tipped to launch bid to sign influential ace

Man Utd are reportedly set to face a battle to keep David de Gea this summer as Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an offer for the Spanish shot-stopper.
It comes after veteran Gianluigi Buffon confirmed he will be leaving the Ligue 1 champions this summer, as seen in his Instagram post below, and so coach Thomas Tuchel has a void to fill in his squad.
According to The Times, De Gea is seen as the solution by the French giants, and so it remains to be seen if an official bid is lodged to try and prise him away from Old Trafford.
The 28-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Man Utd for several years after overcoming a tricky start to life in England, making over 350 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of trophies including a Premier League title, an FA Cup and Europa League.
De Gea has proven to be a match winner time and time again for the Red Devils, and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will undoubtedly hope to keep him at the club moving forward.
Nevertheless, with PSG primed to make their move, it remains to be seen if the Spanish international wishes to stay in Manchester or start a new challenge elsewhere.
It’s worth noting that Man Utd could be prepared for such a blow though, as Goal Italy reported last week that they’ve been in contact with agent Mino Raiola as they line up AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a possible replacement.
It’s added that the Italian could cost around €60m, and so it remains to be seen if that could be covered by De Gea’s fee, with an exit seemingly a real threat this summer.
View this post on Instagram
?? Ernest Hemingway ha scritto che “ci sono solo due posti al mondo dove possiamo vivere felicemente: a casa e a Parigi”. Da oggi per me queste due cose un po’ coincideranno. Parigi, a suo modo, sarà per sempre anche un po’ casa. Grazie per ciò che ho avuto la possibilità di vivere. Grazie per l’accoglienza, le emozioni e le fatiche vissute assieme. Uno vicino all’altro. Compagni di lavoro, di squadra e di viaggio. 12 mesi fa sono arrivato pieno di entusiasmo, accolto dall’incredibile calore dei tifosi. Mi avete commosso. Grazie ancora con tutto il cuore. Riparto più ricco e soddisfatto di un’esperienza che mi ha certamente migliorato e fatto crescere ulteriormente. Oggi si conclude questa mia avventura fuori dall’Italia: il @psg mi ha proposto un rinnovo di contratto che non mi sono sentito di accettare spinto dal desiderio di prepararmi a nuove esperienze umane e nuove sfide professionali. Ringrazio il Presidente Nasser, i dirigenti e tutti i miei compagni di squadra che mi hanno regalato tanti giorni di spensierata giovinezza. Vi auguro il meglio convinto che continuerete a scrivere insieme le pagine di questa importante storia. Allez Paris! Merci e bonne chance pour tout! ?? Ernest Hemingway écrit qu’il n’y a que deux endroits au monde où l’on puisse vivre heureux : chez soi et à Paris. Depuis aujourd’hui, ça vaudra pour moi aussi. Paris, en quelque manière, sera toujours un peu chez moi. Merci pour tout ce que j’ai eu la possibilité de vivre. Merci pour l’accueil, les émotions et les fatigues éprouvées ensemble. L’un à côté de l’autre. Compagnons de travail, d’équipe et de voyage. Il y a 12 mois j’arrivais plein d’enthousiasme, accueilli par l’incroyable chaleur des supporters. C’était vraiment émouvant. Merci, encore une fois, de tout mon cœur. Je repars enrichi et satisfait par une expérience qui sans doute m’a amélioré et m’a fait croître. Aujourd’hui se termine mon aventure hors de l’Italie : le Paris Saint-Germain m’a proposé de renouveler mon contrat mais je ne me suis pas senti d’accepter, poussé par le désir d’affronter des nouvelles expériences…