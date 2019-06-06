Contract talks: Chelsea set to offer key star fresh two-year deal with transfer ban looming

Chelsea want to tie Willian down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge, with an impending transfer ban set to prevent the club from signing new players.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and he has since gone on to make 292 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

The 30-year-old played a prominent role for Maurizio Sarri’s side throughout the 2018-19 campaign, helping them win the Europa League while also securing a top three Premier League finish.

Chelsea have the threat of a transfer ban looming with the summer window now open and may not be able to bring in any new recruits if they decide not to go ahead with a final appeal against the decision.

According to the Daily Star, the club are preparing for that scenario by opening contract talks with a number of key stars, including Willian, who is now set to be offered a two-year extension.

The Daily Star reports that Callum Hudson-Odoi will pen a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and Willian is now also expected to pledge his future to the club, despite the fact he turns 31 this week.

Chelsea went against their policy of only offering one extra year to players over 30 when they handed David Luiz a two-year extension in May and they are now aiming to tie down another veteran performer.

It is crucial that the core players within the current Blues squad stay together, especially as Eden Hazard nears a €100 million switch to Real Madrid – as per The Guardian.

Without the talismanic Belgian leading the attack, Willian and company will have to improve as an all-around unit, amid ongoing issues behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

As if Hazard’s departure and a transfer ban were not enough to worry about, Sarri has also been heavily linked with the vacant Juventus job and is expected to leave England in the coming weeks – as BBC Sport reports.

Willian has been a fantastic servant for Chelsea and his continued presence in the squad will be vital as the club negotiates their way through an uncertain period.