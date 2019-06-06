Manchester United and Chelsea may be on alert as it seems Philippe Coutinho is stepping up his efforts to seal a transfer away from Barcelona this summer.

The Brazil international has had an unhappy time at the Nou Camp since his departure from Liverpool midway through one season, failing to live up to expectations with a number of below-par performances.

Sport recently claimed Coutinho was perhaps looking most likely to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but also referenced interest from Man Utd and Chelsea.

According to Cadena Ser, the former Reds star has now made it clear to his club that he is unhappy and wants to quit, with Barcelona set to ask for around £80million for him.

While a move to the Premier League may be complicated as Sport suggest, it makes sense that United and Chelsea may be in for Coutinho this summer.

The Red Devils have been weak in attack for some time and would surely see Coutinho as an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez if he could replicate the form he showed in his time at Liverpool.

Chelsea, meanwhile, look close to finally losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, according to BBC Sport and others, and Coutinho could be an ideal replacement.