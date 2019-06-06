Video: These Man United fans in awe of ‘absolute baller’ amid talk of potential £71m transfer edging closer

Bruno Fernandes’ stats and video highlights have got these Manchester United fans very excited as transfer rumours hot up about him possibly being closer to a move to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has just had a superb season for Sporting Lisbon, and that’s led to growing talk of interest from big clubs.

The latest from A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, is that United have requested talks over a potential £71million transfer – a fee the club are tipped to accept.

Fernandes seems an ideal fit for United in a problem position, with Paul Pogba not really performing, while Ander Herrera is leaving on a free transfer this summer.

Here’s a video of the 24-year-old doing his thing, and we have to admit, we’re converts as well!

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes is an absolute baller. His stats last season were incredible: ?53 games

??32 goals

??17 assists

? 100 Chances Created pic.twitter.com/q7f8w1IIor — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) June 6, 2019

Here’s how some MUFC fans have responded to their potential new signing and the immense quality he showed in 2018/19…

We need this genius. He’s a baller, stretching legs like Ronaldo! — iamnanatune (@iamantwitune) June 6, 2019

Jeez those are some crazy stats — abubakar abdulsalam (@abubakar4446) June 6, 2019

His shooting is very accurate — Jonathan Powell (@jpowell100) June 6, 2019

Pls they should sign him up — Rinxo_ RoZay. onye nku (@ArinzeIfeme) June 6, 2019

Shot technique sicko!!?? — a_bayelsan (@Fumudohtokoni) June 6, 2019

wow some stats — Dad (@spenceLAD) June 6, 2019