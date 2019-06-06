Video: These Man United fans in awe of ‘absolute baller’ amid talk of potential £71m transfer edging closer

Bruno Fernandes’ stats and video highlights have got these Manchester United fans very excited as transfer rumours hot up about him possibly being closer to a move to Old Trafford.
The Portugal international has just had a superb season for Sporting Lisbon, and that’s led to growing talk of interest from big clubs.
MORE: Manchester United to sanction star’s sale for £44m transfer fee
The latest from A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, is that United have requested talks over a potential £71million transfer – a fee the club are tipped to accept.
Fernandes seems an ideal fit for United in a problem position, with Paul Pogba not really performing, while Ander Herrera is leaving on a free transfer this summer.
Here’s a video of the 24-year-old doing his thing, and we have to admit, we’re converts as well!
Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes is an absolute baller. His stats last season were incredible:
?53 games
??32 goals
??17 assists
? 100 Chances Created pic.twitter.com/q7f8w1IIor
— Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) June 6, 2019
Here’s how some MUFC fans have responded to their potential new signing and the immense quality he showed in 2018/19…
We need this genius. He’s a baller, stretching legs like Ronaldo!
Jeez those are some crazy stats
His shooting is very accurate
Pls they should sign him up
Shot technique sicko!!??
wow some stats
A joy to watch
