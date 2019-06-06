Menu

Video: These Man United fans in awe of ‘absolute baller’ amid talk of potential £71m transfer edging closer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bruno Fernandes’ stats and video highlights have got these Manchester United fans very excited as transfer rumours hot up about him possibly being closer to a move to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has just had a superb season for Sporting Lisbon, and that’s led to growing talk of interest from big clubs.

MORE: Manchester United to sanction star’s sale for £44m transfer fee

The latest from A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, is that United have requested talks over a potential £71million transfer – a fee the club are tipped to accept.

Fernandes seems an ideal fit for United in a problem position, with Paul Pogba not really performing, while Ander Herrera is leaving on a free transfer this summer.

Here’s a video of the 24-year-old doing his thing, and we have to admit, we’re converts as well!

Here’s how some MUFC fans have responded to their potential new signing and the immense quality he showed in 2018/19…

More Stories Bruno Fernandes