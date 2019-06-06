Huddersfield Town will be looking to bounce back up to the Premier League next season, and boss Jan Siewert is reportedly eyeing reinforcements.

It was a bitterly disappointing campaign for the club last year, as they collected just 16 points from their 38 Premier League games, finishing bottom of the pile and 16 points adrift of safety.

In turn, it’s potentially going to be a long road back to the top flight, but they’ll hope to make smart signings this summer to put themselves in the promotion race.

According to The Examiner Live, they are eyeing a move for Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro this summer to bolster their attack, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to allow him to leave Molineux.

The 25-year-old has scored 49 career goals in 239 appearances, scoring 19 in 106 outings for Wolves since joining them from Monaco in 2016.

In turn, he isn’t particularly prolific judging from his record, but ultimately he could be a key addition to the Huddersfield squad to fit Siewert’s plans moving forward to get them back up.

It will be a balancing act though, as they’ll have to adjust their expectations and finances following relegation, which in turn means that they have to be sure of their signings in that they will be able to have a positive influence on the squad next season.