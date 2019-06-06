‘I want to move to a top club’ – Primary Arsenal target breaks silence on transfer rumours

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, who has admitted he is open to a summer transfer.

The 25-year-old earned plenty of attention from across Europe with his displays in Serie A last season, contributing two goals and three assists in 34 appearances in total.

According to Tuttosport via Metro Sport, Arsenal have already made a play to sign Belgian, submitting a £37 million pound offer for him and his Sampdoria teammate Joachim Andersen.

The Gunners have seen the double transfer swoop rejected, but Praet could yet be lured to the Emirates Stadium if his latest comments are anything to go by.

The midfield ace broke his silence on the ongoing transfer rumours swirling in the media, telling Hat Laatste Nieuws that he has already been given the green light to depart by his current employers.

“I want to move to a top club in one of the four top leagues,” Praet began.

“I don’t have a release clause, but Sampdoria have verbally agreed to grant me a move if an interesting offer arrives.”

Arsenal will be operating on a modest transfer budget in the summer window after failing to qualify for the Champions League but they are now closing in on a primary target.

Although the club are also very keen on signing Andersen, Praet’s arrival is arguably even more important given Aaron Ramsey’s impending departure to Juventus.

There is a huge gap in midfield which Unai Emery now need to fill ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and the Sampdoria star could be exactly the right man for the job.

Praet is a tenacious tackler with a penchant for driving his team forward and he is capable of playing in either a holding role or as an orthodox attacking midfielder.

The Belgium international could slot nicely into Emery’s line up alongside former Sampdoria teammate Lucas Torreira, who was a bright spark for the Gunners during his first season at the Emirates.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal will come back with an improved offer, but now that Praet has revealed his intentions this particular deal could be pushed over the line in the coming weeks.