Video: Jadon Sancho ruins Matthijs de Ligt with superb skill during England vs Netherlands

Two of the finest young players on the planet are up against each other in the England-Netherlands game tonight in the form of Jadon Sancho and Matthijs de Ligt.

But at the moment, it’s Borussia Dortmund and England winger Sancho who’s doing better, with Ajax captain De Ligt conceding a penalty and also finding himself absolutely ruined by Sancho in this video clip below:

The 19-year-old attacker performs a brilliant nutmeg on the 19-year-old defender, with the latter perhaps distracted by all the talk over his future at the moment.

It’s 1-0 to England at the time of writing and they’ll be hoping they can build on a strong first half to make it into the Nations League final.