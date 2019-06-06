Manchester United and Arsenal enquire about transfer for in-demand star

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly both been among the clubs to enquire about a potential transfer for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The Costa Rica international looks to be a man in demand this summer as the likes of Juventus, Roma, Porto and Benfica are also all linked as suitors for him, with Paris Saint-Germain mentioned by Don Balon as looking the favourites at the moment.

Navas has been a top performer for Real down the years, helping the club win three Champions League finals in a row after taking on the tough job of replacing club legend Iker Casillas.

It remains to be seen if he’ll stick around much longer, however, with Thibaut Courtois looking more likely to be first choice for Zinedine Zidane’s side now, despite an indifferent first season at the club.

Don Balon claims this has led to plenty of approaches for Navas, with Arsenal perhaps in need of an upgrade on Bernd Leno, while Petr Cech is retiring this summer.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have a problem with David de Gea, who suffered a major dip in form at the end of 2018/19 and who is in the final year of his contract.

However, Don Balon report that PSG now look set to swoop for Navas to replace the departing Gianluigi Buffon, and the 32-year-old could prove a fine signing for the club in a key position, adding experience and winning know-how to a team that would love to replicate Madrid’s success in the Champions League.