(Photos) “You gotta be kidding me” – These Liverpool fans react to 2019/20 away kit to go on sale tomorrow

Liverpool are said to be about to release this new white away kit for the 2019/20 season tomorrow, according to Anfield HQ’s Oliver Bond.

The Reds have had some rather experimental away shirts down the years, wearing anything from black, grey, purple or orange away from home.

Liverpool’s 2019/2020 away kit is set to be released tomorrow. ?? pic.twitter.com/EIx3HiPnCQ — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) June 6, 2019

Now they seem to be going for a fairly simple white strip, though some fans are not happy as it looks a little bland and a lot like an England shirt.

You’d think fans of the six-time European champions would be flocking out to buy any LFC merchandise right now, but it seems this lot are hard to please…

Liverpool's away Kit Next Season You gotta be Kidding me Surely the kit Manufactures can do better then this pic.twitter.com/xmw9IkndO9 — Justin Cole (@Glenda_46103) June 6, 2019

Thoughts on liverpool’s 19/20 away kit??? I honestly didnt really like it… it looks like tottenham’s home kit? pic.twitter.com/00XXbJr3Bk — ? (@lfcfabs) June 6, 2019

Awful. Blue should be nowhere near a Liverpool kit. Looks like Bournemouths away kit — GamerPete85 (@Pete85Gamer) June 6, 2019

The new Liverpool away kit is set to be announced tomorrow? Thoughts? I’m not sure. pic.twitter.com/Upr6QD3bU3 — FootballShirtFanatic (@FanaticShirt) June 6, 2019

I'm sorry but will stick to home kit this is sh*t — Marvin (@Marvin_pst) June 6, 2019

Wow. That is dull. — Darren Watts (@Wattsy391) June 6, 2019