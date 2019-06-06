Menu

(Photos) “You gotta be kidding me” – These Liverpool fans react to 2019/20 away kit to go on sale tomorrow

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are said to be about to release this new white away kit for the 2019/20 season tomorrow, according to Anfield HQ’s Oliver Bond.

The Reds have had some rather experimental away shirts down the years, wearing anything from black, grey, purple or orange away from home.

Now they seem to be going for a fairly simple white strip, though some fans are not happy as it looks a little bland and a lot like an England shirt.

You’d think fans of the six-time European champions would be flocking out to buy any LFC merchandise right now, but it seems this lot are hard to please…

