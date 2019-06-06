Video: Virgil van Dijk absolutely bossed Raheem Sterling and these Liverpool fans loved it

Raheem Sterling momentarily thought he’d just robbed the ball off Virgil van Dijk during the game between England and the Netherlands.

Van Dijk quickly put things right, however, as he effortlessly won the ball right back off the England winger with some typically masterful defending.

look what van dijk did to sterling pic.twitter.com/OLWqG2XBcN — rae (@virjiIs) June 6, 2019

The Liverpool defender played in a Champions League final only five days ago, so could be forgiven for a slightly sloppy display, but he was on form again to help his country to a 3-1 victory.

These Reds fans loved seeing Van Dijk get one over their former player, with some reaction below…

Pussy Sterling getting bullied by Big Van Dijk. ??pic.twitter.com/ZRUFkqIjLX — Utkarsh Joshi (@UtkarshJos) June 6, 2019

Sterling: nudges van Dijk Virgil: Eat that grass, bitch. pic.twitter.com/LdtRqdnxss — Jack?? (@Salahrolei) June 6, 2019

Is it just me or does Van Dijk go extra hard on Sterling whenever he plays him? — TT ? (@TurbulentTrent_) June 6, 2019

Van Dijk sending sterling sideways after 4 days on the lash and hardly any sleeep ?? Love this giant “watch him defend and we watch him score” ? #LFC https://t.co/ayh6zV8bqU — Arsalan (@ArsalanA94) June 6, 2019

Piss him off once and you’ll get fucked pic.twitter.com/Sev2GBgNoE — ??? (@lfcvinz) June 6, 2019

So Van Dijk picked Sterling and threw him away? ??? — Omotoyosi. (@toyoblo) June 6, 2019

Van Dijk on Sterling pic.twitter.com/78Jl8E7LMG — Taintless Red ???????????? (@TaintlessRed) June 6, 2019