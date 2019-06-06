Menu

Video: Virgil van Dijk absolutely bossed Raheem Sterling and these Liverpool fans loved it

Raheem Sterling momentarily thought he’d just robbed the ball off Virgil van Dijk during the game between England and the Netherlands.

Van Dijk quickly put things right, however, as he effortlessly won the ball right back off the England winger with some typically masterful defending.

The Liverpool defender played in a Champions League final only five days ago, so could be forgiven for a slightly sloppy display, but he was on form again to help his country to a 3-1 victory.

These Reds fans loved seeing Van Dijk get one over their former player, with some reaction below…

