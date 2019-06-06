Liverpool told rumoured €80m transfer target guaranteed to be a success

Liverpool have been linked as one of the main contenders to seal the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt this summer – and it’s clear former Reds star Jamie Carragher would approve of the move.

De Ligt will be in action for the Dutch national team against England in the Nations League tonight, and Carragher has been discussing his quality ahead of that game.

However, we’re well into transfer season now, and some big claims have linked De Ligt strongly with a possible move to Liverpool.

Sport state that it looks like being between LFC or Paris Saint-Germain for the 19-year-old’s signature, with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona now seemingly out of the running.

This is despite ESPN not so long ago suggesting De Ligt to Barca looked all but done at around €80million.

If Liverpool could somehow get this guy in, it would be incredible for their prospects next season, and Carragher has seen enough to convince him the teenager is guaranteed to have a great career.

“It’s unbelievable what De Ligt is doing at 19-years-old. The performances we saw him give in the Champions League were outstanding,” the pundit told Sky Sports.

“But it’s not just his ability – there’s obviously been a lot of great young defenders, teenagers we’ve seen over the years with talent – but also his leadership qualities. I saw him giving a speech at the end of the season on a stage, speaking like he was 29, not 19.

“To be captain of Ajax and with them getting to where they got to this season, he’s clearly a leader and top class.

“He’s got the physical attributes too. I played that position as a young kid and sometimes you can make mistakes by getting knocked about if someone is too strong for you or too quick for you because you’re not fully developed physically. But that’s not a problem for De Ligt at all, he’s a man.

“He looks like he’s 24 or 25. That’s a massive advantage for him at a young age.

“There’s no guarantee with any player but you look at De Ligt and, for me, it’s almost like a guarantee he’s going to be a top player.”

Here’s the video Carragher’s talking about, by the way…