Liverpool step up pursuit of €80m-rated transfer target to bolster Klopp’s attack

Liverpool have reportedly edged closer to meeting the valuation set by Lille for winger Nicolas Pepe, with an €80m price-tag touted.

The Merseyside giants ended the season in style last weekend by winning the Champions League, while they pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race.

In turn, the future looks bright for Jurgen Klopp and his men, and the German tactician will likely strengthen his squad where he sees fit this summer to continue to ensure they make progress and win major honours.

According to L’Equipe, Lille rate Pepe at €80m, and while it’s noted that there is interest from Inter, importantly from a Liverpool perspective, it’s suggested that the Reds have ‘moved up a gear’ and moved closer to matching that valuation.

There is no suggestion yet that a deal has been agreed upon while personal terms will also have to be agreed, and so there is still a long way to go before anything is official.

Nevertheless, the French media are seemingly convinced that Liverpool are keen on Pepe to bolster their attacking options next season.

The 24-year-old is coming off the back of a brilliant season in which he bagged 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 games, and so there is little doubt that the talented winger can make an impact if he were to move to Anfield.

With Klopp having the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leading his charge, he may well welcome the opportunity to add quality depth and competition to his squad to keep everyone on their toes and have the options to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts next season and beyond.

In turn, it seems like a sensible move if a deal can be done, with Pepe arguably now ready to take the next step in his career and test himself at the highest level.