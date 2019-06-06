Man City target Neymar says ‘no’ to Real Madrid transfer and only willing to join one club

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has reportedly said ‘no’ to a potential summer transfer to Real Madrid and only wants a return to his former club Barcelona.

According to Sport, the Brazil international has made up his mind about trying to get a return to the Nou Camp amid doubts over his future with PSG.

The report states that Neymar’s father listened to Real’s offer but the player himself decided to snub Los Blancos after their disastrous season.

Don Balon recently suggested Manchester City were leading the chase for the 27-year-old’s signature, but Sport do not mention the Premier League giants.

Instead, they claim Barcelona players would likely welcome Neymar back if a return could be arranged this summer.

The Catalan giants certainly look in need of a big-name signing to improve the mood after a disappointing campaign of their own.

Although Barca won La Liga, they underachieved in other competitions, throwing away a 3-0 first leg lead in their Champions League semi-final defeat against Liverpool, and then losing the Copa del Rey final to Valencia.

It would be a blow for City to miss out, however, as all they’re arguably lacking right now is that one big superstar to give them something extra in the toughest games in the Champions League – a competition they’ll be desperate to win soon after their recent domestic dominance.