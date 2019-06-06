Manchester United urged by these fans not to sign “Dutch Phil Jones” after error in England game

Manchester United are being urged by some extremely reactionary fans not to seal the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt after a dodgy opening 45 minutes against England.
Marcus Rashford scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 to the Three Lions over the Netherlands in tonight’s Nations League semi-final.
The penalty was awarded after some poor play by De Ligt, who was also nutmegged rather brutally by Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in a poor first half showing by his incredibly high standards.
De Ligt had a superb 2018/19 for Ajax, and Sport are now linking him with a host of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United.
The Red Devils could do with an upgrade on their current crop of centre-backs, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones surely not good enough for a club of their ambition.
Still, this lot now think De Ligt is no more than a ‘Dutch Phil Jones’ after that dire first half.
We’re not sure that’s very sensible, but that’s Man Utd fans for you!
I would rather sign Koulibaly and Sancho instead of De Ligt ?
He is the Dutch Phil Jones?#NEDENG #MUFC
— Mo Tawfic (@MTawfic21) June 6, 2019
Banter in full swing. He's just a Dutch Phil Jones ?
— UnitedForever? (@Hated_Adored) June 6, 2019
He’s just a Dutch Phil Jones at the end of the day https://t.co/0G4XnCelXh
— – (@IconicUtd) June 6, 2019
Dutch Phil Jones you know?? https://t.co/mzOnZcSnFd
— Jack Bennett (@Jack7Bennett) June 6, 2019
De Ligt is just the Dutch Phil Jones with more hype.
— Adeola Amosun (@Adeolamanuel) June 6, 2019
I have always preferred Koulibaly over De Ligt. Just because most fans prefer De Ligt doesn’t mean we all do. I still think De Ligt is class but he is young and will make odd mistake and our team is already young. I just think Koulibaly would be better and is also more athletic.
— MUFC ??????? (@OGS_SZN) June 6, 2019
Manutd should go all in for Koulibaly. I've always said he's the man we need. But a simple mistake by De ligt doesn't mean he's not good anymore. He's still a kid and I never thought he's our messiah because he'll be overpowered in the EPL
— Prophet Chijioke. (@ProphetChijioke) June 6, 2019
Koulibaly > De Ligt. #NationsLeague
— Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) June 6, 2019
Koulibaly over Maguire over De ligt @manutd #transfer .
— PANDA ? (@LAKESIDE_MMG) June 6, 2019