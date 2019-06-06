Menu

Manchester United urged by these fans not to sign “Dutch Phil Jones” after error in England game

Manchester United are being urged by some extremely reactionary fans not to seal the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt after a dodgy opening 45 minutes against England.

Marcus Rashford scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 to the Three Lions over the Netherlands in tonight’s Nations League semi-final.

MORE: Man United learn £60m star would prefer to join Man City this summer after initial transfer enquiry

The penalty was awarded after some poor play by De Ligt, who was also nutmegged rather brutally by Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in a poor first half showing by his incredibly high standards.

De Ligt had a superb 2018/19 for Ajax, and Sport are now linking him with a host of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United.

The Red Devils could do with an upgrade on their current crop of centre-backs, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones surely not good enough for a club of their ambition.

Still, this lot now think De Ligt is no more than a ‘Dutch Phil Jones’ after that dire first half.

We’re not sure that’s very sensible, but that’s Man Utd fans for you!

