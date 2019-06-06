According to reports in Italy, Manchester United have rejected Inter Milan’s offer of a potential swap deal for strikers Romelu Lukaku and Mauro Icardi.

This is according to highly-respected Italian journalist DiMarzio who made the claims via Sky Sports Italia:

According to The Metro, United value Romelu Lukaku at £80m and the Old Trafford outfit aren’t willing to agree a deal to sell the striker until this asking price is met.

United clearly believe that a straight swap deal between Lukaku and Icardi wouldn’t be a sound move, will Inter still be as keen on a move for Lukaku if they have to stump up cash and Icardi for the Belgian ace?

According to Gazzeta dello Sport, Inter Milan are open to seeing Icardi leave the San Siro outfit, Antonio Conte recently took over the Italian giants and the former Chelsea boss doesn’t see Icardi as a part of his plans.

Gazzeta dello Sport have also reported that Inter are close to sealing a €13m move for ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, Lukaku would learn so much from partnering the 33-year-old if he’s to join up with Conte in Italy.

Some Manchester United fans were shocked to see their club reject this offer:

It seems that United fans have well and truly moved on from Lukaku, the Belgian star has largely failed to live up to expectations since his move to Old Trafford and it looks as though the United faithful want a new face to lead United’s attack.