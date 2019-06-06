Medical underway: Man Utd closing in on £15m first summer signing

Man Utd are reportedly closing in on the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City as the youngster is undergoing his medical on Thursday.

The 21-year-old caught the eye of the Red Devils last season, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists in 38 appearances for the Swans.

Further, he has one goal in two caps for Wales, and so it’s fair to say that the talented winger has shown signs that he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

That will see him move to Man Utd imminently, as The Telegraph report that he arrived at Carrington on Thursday to undergo his medical ahead of a £15m move, while a further £3m could be added on top in instalments.

It promises to be a crucial summer for Man Utd, as having finished outside of the top four in the Premier League and ending up empty-handed last season, the pressure is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring in the right players to help them progress.

Based on this signing, the Norwegian tactician could be looking at adding young, hungry and talented individuals to his squad, rather than trying to find short-term fixes with marquee and big-money signings.

Time will tell if that’s a recipe for success or not, but with the entire summer ahead still, Man Utd are seemingly wasting no time in getting their business done as James will hope to have as long as possible to settle and adjust to life at the club, should everything now go through as expected.