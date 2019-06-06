Netherlands vs England confirmed teams: Liverpool duo start, three Reds benched after Champions League final

Two out of five Liverpool players involved in tonight’s Nations League game between the Netherlands and England have managed to earn starts this evening.

Reds duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum both start for Holland, but England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to only start with Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez on the bench.

Here are the confirmed teams below, with this tie looking too close to call between two top international sides.

Congratulations, @sterling7 ? Our captain tonight as he wins his 50th cap for the #ThreeLions! pic.twitter.com/FxyMtMZsYY — England (@England) June 6, 2019

A place in the Nations League final against Portugal is up for grabs, with this new competition certainly adding a little more intrigue to international football at the moment.

Having made it to the World Cup semi-finals in something of a surprise run last summer, England would now surely love to kick on and win this competition.

Still, they’ll have to get past the immense Van Dijk, who along with Wijnaldum was key to Liverpool’s success in the 2018/19 season.