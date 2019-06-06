Video: Neymar HIT by woman who accused him of rape in shocking leaked footage

Leaked footage has emerged showing Neymar being hit, allegedly by the woman who accused him of rape in a Paris hotel recently.

Watch below as the Brazil international gets into bed with the lady, who then gets up and hits him several times in a fit of rage.

Leaked footage of Neymar getting hit by the woman that accused him of raping her. Looks like the plan was that he was going to retaliate and hit her too, so that she could then cut the video and show only the part where he hits her. Disgusting woman! She should be punished! pic.twitter.com/vUg5ZlRNvc — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) June 6, 2019

It’s not quite clear what took place just before that, but Neymar seems to be trying to calm things down rather than doing anything particularly wrong.

Still, the stuff before she starts hitting him and shouting at him is off-camera, so we can’t draw too many conclusions from this short clip.

According to the BBC, the woman, Najila Trindade, has appeared on Brazilian TV and stood by her claim that Neymar tried to rape her.

Some of this can be viewed in the tweet below: