Liverpool CLOSE to triggering €80m megastar transfer as Reds prepare to lose Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to replace Mohamed Salah by meeting the asking price of Lille forward Nicolas Pepe this summer.

In a shock report from reliable French outlet L’Equipe, the Reds anticipate Salah could leave Anfield this summer, and are stepping up efforts to land Pepe to replace him up front.

This report follows surprise claims from Spanish newspaper AS claiming that the Egypt international had fallen out with Jurgen Klopp and was being targeted by a number of top clubs after the Champions League final.

They claimed Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and even Manchester United were ready to pounce for Salah, and L’Equipe now suggest there really could be something to these shock transfer rumours.

If Salah does leave, Pepe could undoubtedly be an ideal replacement, with the Ivory Coast international showing himself to be one of the finest attacking players in Europe in 2018/19.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea after his success in Ligue 1, and also seems an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play at Liverpool.

L’Equipe claim the Merseyside giants are readying an €80million bid to meet Lille’s asking price for their star player, which should then see them move very close to finalising the transfer deal.