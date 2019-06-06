Talks held: Arsenal ready to meet club’s demands to seal first two signings of the summer

Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to clinching the double transfer of Sampdoria pair Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen.

According to former Gianluca Di Marzio writer Giovanni Scotto, the Gunners are prepared to meet the Serie A club’s demands with regards to the two key players.

As Scotto explains in the tweet below, Arsenal have clearly had some discussions over signing the two players, with €50million enough to get the deals done, though Sampdoria have asked for the north London giants to wait until they hire a new head coach.

This could end up being fine business by Arsenal, who need to be able to find bargains like this as they lack the resources of their big six rivals.

Unai Emery did not get off to the most convincing start at the Emirates Stadium in 2018/19, so strengthening his midfield and defence like this looks like the right move.

AFC fans will hope the pair can prove as successful as Lucas Torreira when he joined from Sampdoria last summer.