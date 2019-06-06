Premier League side eyeing £10m-rated Liverpool starlet in summer swoop

Wolves are reportedly keen on prising Rafael Camacho away from Liverpool this summer, while it’s suggested the youngster has a £10m price-tag.

The 19-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign at youth level, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 20 appearances.

He made brief outings for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side in the Premier League and FA Cup, but given the level of competition at Anfield, it’s questionable as to whether or not he’ll be able to find room in the squad moving forward.

With that in mind, The Express and Star report that Wolves want to sign him this summer, although they could be forced to splash out £10m on the youngster to match Liverpool’s demands.

Further, it’s suggested that Camacho is open to joining Nuno Espirito Santo’s men as he looks for more opportunities in his preferred role in the final third, and so time will tell whether or not a switch materialises this summer.

Ultimately though, a fee will firstly have to be agreed upon before personal terms are discussed, and so it remains to be seen if those boxes can be ticked to push him closer towards the exit door at Anfield.

As for Liverpool and Klopp, having just won the Champions League and pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race, they seemingly have more than enough quality and depth at their disposal without the young talents coming through.

In turn, it will be down to those individuals to ensure that Klopp can’t ignore them and gives them a chance, although it appears as though Camacho’s future may lie elsewhere if the Reds and Wolves come to an agreement on a fee.