Video: Chelsea ace makes awful error, collapses to the floor after Netherlands go 3-1 up vs England

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley messed up big time as Netherlands went 3-1 up against England tonight.

Watch this ridiculous goal in the video below as the Blues ace played a horrible pass back towards his goalkeeper, which was intercepted and then crossed to Quincy Promes for an easy tap-in.

Holland are now comfortable in extra time as they head towards the Nations League final, with England really falling apart despite a strong first half showing in this game.

Barkley knows just how bad his mistake was, as you can see by his emotional reaction in the clip above.