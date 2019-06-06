Video: Marcus Rashford punishes Matthijs de Ligt error to make it 1-0 to England

Marcus Rashford has scored a penalty to put England 1-0 up against the Netherlands tonight in the Nations League semi-final.

The spot-kick was awarded after a mistake by a man whose name is on everyone’s lips at the moment – Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old was not at his best here to concede the penalty, but Rashford made no mistake with a quality finish from the spot.

The Three Lions will be desperate to win tonight and join Portugal in the Nations League final after Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick saw them beat Switzerland.