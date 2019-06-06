Real Madrid will have to splash out £80m for top target which could scupper move

Tottenham could reportedly price Christian Eriksen out of a move to Real Madrid, as it’s said that they want £80m for the creative ace.

The 27-year-old had another impressive season last year, scoring 10 goals and providing 17 assists in 51 appearances for Spurs.

That in turn led to another top-four finish in the Premier League as well as reaching the Champions League final.

However, as noted by The Sun, the Dane has himself confirmed his openness to an exit from north London this summer, although any hope of a switch to Real Madrid could be in jeopardy as it’s reported that Tottenham won’t let him leave unless a rival is willing to pay £80m.

That is a significantly high fee, and although Eriksen has shown his class and decisiveness on a consistent basis for Spurs, it remains to be seen if that’s a figure that Real Madrid are willing to meet.

Zinedine Zidane will be fully aware that he needs to bolster his attacking options, with Los Blancos managing just 63 goals in 38 La Liga games last season.

That was a significant drop off considering they had bagged 100 goals or more in three of the last four campaigns prior to that, and so evidently more firepower and creativity is needed in the final third.

As noted by BBC Sport, Madrid have already landed the signature of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, but based on the report above, they may well have to consider alternatives if they are unable to convince Spurs to negotiate a lower price-tag for Eriksen.

Having been so open about his willingness to try a new challenge, it will surely be a disappointment for him if he doesn’t get a move this summer, albeit Mauricio Pochettino’s men are certainly moving in the right direction and if an exit doesn’t materialise for Eriksen, they’ll hope they can kick on next season and keep their top players for a little longer.