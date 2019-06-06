Talks held: Man Utd misfit eyed by La Liga side as exit touted this summer

Man Utd could reportedly offload Matteo Darmian this summer, as contact is said to have been made with Valencia over a potential deal.

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2015 off the back of an impressive stint at Torino, while he was a regular presence in the Italy line-up.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for him at Old Trafford, as he has struggled to prove his worth and enjoy an extended run in the starting XI.

After making 39 appearances in his debut season for Man Utd, Darmian has seen that figure gradually drop each campaign since, making just seven appearances last year.

In turn, with competition for places fierce and having dropped down the pecking order, it’s easy to see why an exit could materialise as the Italian full-back will surely be desperate for a more prominent role.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, Valencia have made a move for the defensive ace and have started talks over a potential move to Spain.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done, but Man Utd will surely be keen to offload bit-part players this summer not only to raise funds, but to also create space in the squad for any new signings to come in and play their part.

With Luke Shaw making the left-back position his own coupled with Diogo Dalot and Ashley Young available on the right, it’s difficult to see where Darmian makes his mark under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In turn, it could make sense for all concerned to agree on a departure, with Darmian surely still desperate to get back into the Italy fold moving forward and get back to playing football week in and week out.