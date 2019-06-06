Manchester United consider transfer swoop for £40m Ligue 1 star to replace Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Youri Tielemans this summer amid doubts over Paul Pogba’s future.

According to the Independent, Tielemans, who shone on loan from Monaco at Leicester City in the second half of 2018/19, is one name on the club’s radar, though he’s not necessarily one of their priority targets.

The Belgium international looks a fine young player, however, making a real impression in his brief time in the Premier League.

This has previously seen him linked as a £40million transfer target for Manchester City as well, with the Sun recently claiming he was being lined up to replace David Silva amid doubts over his future.

Instead, Tielemans could end up replacing Pogba if he ends up at Real Madrid or Juventus this summer, with the Independent suggesting the latter of those two options could still be fairly likely.

The report states the Italian giants could offer some big names to United to help sweeten the deal, such as Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic.

ESPN have also linked the Red Devils with either Christian Eriksen or James Maddison as potential Pogba replacements.