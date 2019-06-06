Video: Lionel Messi reveals how his son trolls him over Barcelona’s defeat to Liverpool

Lionel Messi has revealed that his own son trolls him over Barcelona’s defeat to Liverpool by pretending to be them when they play football at home.

The Catalan giants appeared to be in a commanding position with a 3-0 aggregate lead heading into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final last month.

However, they capitulated at Anfield, losing 4-0 against the Merseyside giants, who went on to lift the trophy in Madrid last weekend.

Messi admitted in press conferences after that he was still struggling to get over that loss, but it’s seemingly getting a little easier to process with no thanks to his son.

As seen in the video below, and translated by the Metro, the Argentine icon has revealed how his own son, Mateo, trolls him over the loss by insisting that he’s Liverpool when they play football at home.

Messi’s focus will switch to the Copa America this summer, but there is no doubt that he’ll be desperate to put that wrong right next season, especially given Barcelona suffered a similarly devastating loss the season before too after crashing out against Roma.

For the sake of avoiding his son taunting him though, Messi will hope to have the last laugh…