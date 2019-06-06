Win an amazing football themed trip to the US with Cadbury

Although the Premier League season is well and truly over, the wait for the next one has already begun as it promises to be just as thrilling as the last.

With that in mind, what better way to enjoy the action than bagging yourself a holiday and soaking in the football with the help of Cadbury to make it all the more enjoyable.

They’re offering fans a football lifeline with their You’re Off competition which offers winners a chance to go on an amazing football themed holiday. This week’s prize includes a trip to the US to watch a game in the Premier League fan-zone with a Premier League trip to Europe up for grabs the week after.

To celebrate the launch of the competition, Cadbury has teamed up with Ian Wright to create The Guide to Holidaying like a Premier League Footballer. The guide is a useful tool for fans looking to get the most out of their summer break, offering a true insight as to what a footballer’s holiday is really like.

Pick up a bunch of tips and tricks to experience what a footballers’ holiday is like behind their social media posts while tapping into Wright’s experience and knowledge of the game following a glittering career using the guide noted above.

While we’re all busy looking at the latest Instagram snaps of what our favourite footballers are up to over the summer break, Wright’s cheeky guide offers first-hand expertise on how you can make your holiday look equally as glamorous and enjoyable as the top players.

This is a brilliant chance to grab yourself a holiday and soak in some football, and so all you have to do to enter is buy a participating bar including Wispa, Boost, Double Decker, Crunchie and Twirl, and enter the barcode found on the packaging on youreoff.cadburyfc.com.

It’s that simple for your chance to win one of five fantastic football holidays, with the first prize up for grabs being the trip to the US, followed by another at a European location.

Wright said: “Over the years I’ve been fortunate enough to go on some amazing summer holidays which have allowed me to really understand what makes a footballer’s holiday so great. Hopefully the guide will come of use to football fans, especially those lucky enough to win the chance to go on a Premier League holiday with Cadbury through their You’re Off promotion.”

Don’t miss out on a great prize, as Wrighty certainly sounds excited too!