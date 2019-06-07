Newcastle Utd youngster Sean Longstaff is reportedly favouring an extended stay at the club over a touted switch to Man Utd.

As noted by the Evening Standard last month, the 21-year-old was said to be a £25m target for the Red Devils as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans to rebuild the squad at Old Trafford and bring in talented and hungry young players.

Unfortunately for him but in good news for Newcastle fans, the Chronicle Live have suggested that the starlet is expected to still be at St James’ Park next season as he prefers to stay and continue his progress and development at his boyhood club.

While that is undoubtedly a huge positive for Newcastle, they must now show the ambition to improve and climb the table next season in order to keep their young stars happy and to bring in reinforcements to help the club build.

Naturally though, the first port of call has to be Rafa Benitez’s contract situation, as with the Spaniard’s current deal set to expire this summer, there is still uncertainty before thoughts can switch to the transfer market.

Although talented and highly-rated, Longstaff has only played 11 games at senior level for Newcastle, and so it’s arguably too early in his career to move elsewhere and risk not having the same opportunities to play regularly and take his game to the next level.

Competition for places will be fierce at the likes of Man Utd, and so while it arguably would be a test of Newcastle’s resolve if a £25m bid was to be received, the report above would suggest that Longstaff’s intention is to remain on Tyneside for now anyway.