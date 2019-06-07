Arsenal could reportedly see their attempts of a double swoop on Sampdoria thwarted as Tottenham are also eyeing defender Joachim Andersen.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, it threatens to be a difficult summer for the Gunners in attracting top players to the Emirates.

In contrast, not only did Spurs secure a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, but they also enjoyed a run to the Champions League final, and coupled with their new stadium now being open, they will hope that they can bring in some top names this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, both north London clubs have set their sights on Sampdoria defender Andersen, with Arsenal tipped to launch a €45m bid for the Dane and his teammate Dennis Praet.

However, that swoop could now be in jeopardy as it’s added in the report that Tottenham want Andersen in a deal on his own, with a €25m offer being touted.

In turn, it remains to be seen which move the 23-year-old prefers, although The Sun also add that AC Milan are interested in him, and with current boss Marco Giampaolo being heavily tipped to replace Gennaro Gattuso at San Siro, that could persuade him to join him at the Rossoneri given the improvement and development he’s made under the Italian tactician thus far.

While it remains to be seen how the situation plays, one thing that is certain is that it would appear as though Arsenal are going to face stiff competition for Andersen in particular, and there’s no doubt that it’s warranted given how impressive he was for Sampdoria this past season.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in their 38 Premier League games last year, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

With that in mind, defensive reinforcements will be needed, but time will tell if Unai Emery can get his hands on one of their top transfer targets this summer.