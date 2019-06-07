Barcelona contact Man Utd in bid to prise star away to bolster Valverde’s attack

Man Utd could reportedly have to fend off Barcelona as the Catalan giants are said to be interested in signing Marcus Rashford this summer.

While they successfully defended their La Liga title this past season, Barca fell short in the Champions League and Copa del Rey to leave two red marks against the campaign.

One of the areas in which they will arguably have to strengthen sooner rather than later is up front, with stalwart Luis Suarez continuing to carry a significant burden despite now being on the wrong side of 30.

According to Sport, they could look to address the issue as early as this summer, as it’s claimed that they’ve contacted Man Utd over the possibility of signing Rashford.

It’s suggested that the England international is more of a ‘Plan B’ if other deals can’t be done, while it’s added that there are good relations between the two clubs which could allow for talks to take place.

Nevertheless, Man Utd will surely have no interest in allowing the 21-year-old to leave Old Trafford given his importance to the side and with his entire career still ahead of him.

Rashford has bagged 45 goals and 26 assists in 170 appearances for the senior side, and as a Manchester native, it will arguably difficult to convince him to leave the club behind too.

Time will tell if anything comes of the reported contact from Barcelona, but at this stage an exit for Rashford seems some way off as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be relying heavily on him next season and beyond to fire United back up the table.