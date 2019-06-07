Chelsea to raise appeal against transfer ban to Court of Arbitration for Sport

In a bid to overturn their transfer ban, Chelsea have reportedly taken their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Blues will be banned from making signings for the next two transfer windows, and so given their need for reinforcements to continue to compete at the highest level, they will be desperate to get the ban overturned.

Further, with The Telegraph noting that Eden Hazard is on the verge of a £130m move to Real Madrid, Chelsea will undoubtedly need to fill the void that he leaves behind and so being prevented from making signings could be a huge blow for them this summer.

Time will tell if they are successful, but they are seemingly doing all they can to get the decision that they desire, with BBC Sport noting that they’ve escalated the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to try and win their battle with FIFA over the transfer ban.

Maurizio Sarri enjoyed a positive first campaign in charge as he guided the Blues to a top four finish in the Premier League, while also lifting silverware in the form of the Europa League.

However, as per The Express, the Italian tactician’s future is anything but certain too, and so if there is to be a coaching change ahead of next season, it will arguably be even more important to overturn the ban in order to allow the new man in charge to stamp his mark on the squad.

Importantly though, BBC Sport do note in their report that a number of talented individuals were out on loan last season, and so recalling many of them to have a prominent role at Stamford Bridge next season will surely be Plan B if they are unsuccessful with their appeal.