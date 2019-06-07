Barcelona have been linked with a move for Gianluigi Buffon after the Italian icon confirmed he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Catalan giants could have a transfer headache on their hands this summer, as the Metro note that goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has been linked with an exit.

Should they allow him to leave, they will have a void to fill in the squad and will then have to add a quality depth option behind Marc Andre ter Stegen between the posts.

As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sky Sport Italia, it’s been suggested that the reigning La Liga champions have already made contact with Buffon over the possibility of a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

The legendary Italian shot-stopper is a free agent after his deal expires at the end of the month, having spent just a year at PSG after a glittering and trophy-laden spell at Juventus for the majority of his career.

While he isn’t at the top of his game as he was once, the experience and quality that he still possesses will surely make him a sensible addition to any squad to offer quality competition.

In turn, it seems like a sensible decision from Barcelona to have him in the squad to help them compete on multiple fronts moving forward, although naturally he will have to be happy to accept that his playing time may be limited given the ongoing presence of Ter Stegen in the line-up.

It’s added that Fenerbahce are interested, while offers from Germany and China have been made to Buffon, but with a chance to win more silverware and play for another European giant before he hangs up his gloves, a move to Barcelona is surely the top option if it is indeed on the table.