Newcastle Utd could be dealt a double transfer blow as it’s reported they could miss out on Salomon Rondon, while Joselu is linked with an exit.

The Magpies finished in 13th place in the Premier League table last season, and with uncertainty still clouding Rafa Benitez’s future at the club given his deal expires at the end of the month, it promises to be a decisive summer.

Once his contract situation is sorted, the focus will likely switch to the transfer market, but as per the Northern Echo, there could be a problematic situation brewing.

Rondon’s loan spell at the club will come to an end this summer, while Joselu is being linked with a return to Spain with Alaves. It’s suggested that the former could be set for a move to Fenerbahce rather than a permanent switch to St James’ Park.

In turn, that will leave Newcastle dangerously light up front, and so replacements and quality depth will be needed in that department for next season if they are to make progress.

Ultimately though, the priority has to be Benitez’s future as they will have to either plan ahead with him and bring players in that suit his ideas and style or wait for a new manager to take charge and bring in reinforcements to allow him to stamp his mark on the squad.

The report above adds that there is still uncertainty over the ownership situation at Newcastle too, and so fans will be anxiously waiting for developments on several fronts and hope that things will start moving in a positive direction for all concerned.