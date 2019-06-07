‘Hope it’s not serious’ – these Chelsea fans are fearing the worst as Blues ace taken off during England U20 clash

Chelsea fans were fearing the worst on Twitter this evening, after Reece James was taken off during England U20s’ clash against Chile U23’s at the Toulon tournament.

James was very impressive during his loan spell with Wigan this season, something that has given Blues fans hope of seeing him claim a place in their first team squad ahead of next season.

The defender is a very promising, young prospect, and we can’t blame Chelsea supporters for looking forward to seeing him potentially line-up for their first team next year.

However, not all has gone to plan for James, as the defender was taken off injured during England’s clash against Chile on Friday evening.

James was taken off on a stretcher after going down injured, with the Blues youngster even being given oxygen via an oxygen mask, a sight that certainly isn’t a pretty one for Chelsea fans to witness.

Following this incident, Chelsea fans took to social media to react to the news, with some even fearing that he’d broken his ankle.

Let’s hope it’s not as serious as first thought, even if it’s only for James’ sake!

Reece James has stayed down with a injury and looks in a lot of pain. I hope its not a serious one as he's not one to stay down — . (@cfcdyIan) June 7, 2019

Reece James injured? CFC have no hope for anything at all anymore — • (@rubenloftussikh) June 7, 2019

The season where we can finally promote the youth, every fucker gets serious injuries. WTF! #Chelsea #youth #reecejames — ? (@SarriBallerCFC) June 7, 2019

Reece James injured now ? — ?? (@FlicksLikeEden) June 7, 2019

Sounds really bad for Reece James. Let’s hope it’s nothing too serious for the Chelsea man. #cfc https://t.co/bt1yGr4OtR — Oliver Harbord (@ojharbord) June 7, 2019

Reece James with a possible broken ankle? Had to receive oxygen as he was stretchered off. Truly awful. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) June 7, 2019

Reece James is currently on the floor in England's U20's match vs Chile's U22's… Player is in need of air whilst on the floor, a stretcher has been prepared for him… Not looking good. — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) June 7, 2019

Reece James about to be stretchered off for #ENGU20 with what looks like a serious right ankle injury. Why can't we have nice things? — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) June 7, 2019

Reece james has just been carried off with a stretcher? Suspected broken ankle??? — Ben gill (@RealBenGill) June 7, 2019