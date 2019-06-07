Menu

‘Hope it’s not serious’ – these Chelsea fans are fearing the worst as Blues ace taken off during England U20 clash

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans were fearing the worst on Twitter this evening, after Reece James was taken off during England U20s’ clash against Chile U23’s at the Toulon tournament. 

James was very impressive during his loan spell with Wigan this season, something that has given Blues fans hope of seeing him claim a place in their first team squad ahead of next season.

The defender is a very promising, young prospect, and we can’t blame Chelsea supporters for looking forward to seeing him potentially line-up for their first team next year.

However, not all has gone to plan for James, as the defender was taken off injured during England’s clash against Chile on Friday evening.

James was taken off on a stretcher after going down injured, with the Blues youngster even being given oxygen via an oxygen mask, a sight that certainly isn’t a pretty one for Chelsea fans to witness.

Following this incident, Chelsea fans took to social media to react to the news, with some even fearing that he’d broken his ankle.

Let’s hope it’s not as serious as first thought, even if it’s only for James’ sake!

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Reece James